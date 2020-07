HALL- Brittany N. Hall, age 30 of Maryville, IL, born February 7, 1990 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the funeral home with Father Rob Johnson officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store