Bruce A. OwenOctober 5, 2020Mascoutah, Illinois - Bruce A. Owen, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 29, 1949 in Jacksonville, NC died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.Bruce was a retired rural mail carrier for the U. S. Postal Service, a U. S. Marine Corp veteran and attended St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen L. and Florence Jean Helen, neePeterson, Owen, mother-in-law, Gloria Andres and brother-in-law, Bruce Andres.Surviving are his wife, Gail A., nee Andres, Owen who he married in Mascoutah, IL on May 12, 1972; two sons, Rhett (Laura) Owen, Ethan (Leana) Owen; four grandchildren, Ali, Marco, Rico, Manny; four sisters, Connie (Ryan) Denny, Karen Owen, Becky (Andy) Haines, Barb (Steve) Struck; father-in-law, Vernon "Andy" Andres; brothers-in-law, Paul (Candy) Andres, Clay (Wendy) Andres; many nieces, nephews and dear friends, Ed and Connie Haas.Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Pl #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or St. John U.C.C., 55 West Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting ollfuneralhome.com Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. John United Church ofChrist in Mascoutah, IL.Funeral: There will be a private family memorial service with the Rev. Hugh Fitzofficiating.