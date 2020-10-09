1/1
Bruce A. Owen
1949 - 2020
October 5, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Bruce A. Owen, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 29, 1949 in Jacksonville, NC died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.
Bruce was a retired rural mail carrier for the U. S. Postal Service, a U. S. Marine Corp veteran and attended St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen L. and Florence Jean Helen, nee
Peterson, Owen, mother-in-law, Gloria Andres and brother-in-law, Bruce Andres.
Surviving are his wife, Gail A., nee Andres, Owen who he married in Mascoutah, IL on May 12, 1972; two sons, Rhett (Laura) Owen, Ethan (Leana) Owen; four grandchildren, Ali, Marco, Rico, Manny; four sisters, Connie (Ryan) Denny, Karen Owen, Becky (Andy) Haines, Barb (Steve) Struck; father-in-law, Vernon "Andy" Andres; brothers-in-law, Paul (Candy) Andres, Clay (Wendy) Andres; many nieces, nephews and dear friends, Ed and Connie Haas.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Pl #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or St. John U.C.C., 55 West Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting ollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. John United Church of
Christ in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: There will be a private family memorial service with the Rev. Hugh Fitz
officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 7, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Bruce many years ago when he & Gail were visiting their family in IA. You could see the love & pride he took in his family. He was a kind man & I know his loss will be felt deeply. Our family very much is keeping all of you in our thoughts.
Tricia Barrett
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. God bless the Owen family. Heaven has gained another angel.
Norma Mazander
Friend
October 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost. God has gained another angel. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you
Toni Hoehner
Coworker
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss and prayers for the family. He was a great guy.
Bob Littrell
Friend
October 7, 2020
Mrs Gail,
The entire Seering family is so sorry for your loss. I hope that you are surrounded by as much love as you gave our girls when they were little.
Darryl, Elizabeth, Kristin and Ashley.
