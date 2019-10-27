|
Bruce "Budha" Anthony Brown Bruce "Budha" Anthony Brown, 72, of Freeburg, IL, born July 13, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home with his family. Bruce worked for the Peabody Coal Company, retiring in 1982. He loved his clubhouse, camping, and fishing. He also had a passion for cooking and fixing things. He was devoted to his family and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Fonda, nee Young, Brown; two sisters, Ruth White and June Isenhart; and a nephew, Eric Theis. Surviving are his loving wife, Debbie, nee Alexander, Brown; his children, Brian (Brandi) Brown, Crystal (Joey) Loucks, William (Alyssia Phillips) Summers, Cynthia Summers, and Sara Vahlkamp; 11 grandchildren, Paige, Riley, Mason, Bub, Kyle, Katie, Tyler, Chase, Marlee, Brandon, and Christophor; a great-niece, Michelle Theis; two great-nephews, David and Raymond Theis; and close friends, Butch and Nancy Kehrer, Debbie and Michael Kehrer, Doug and Julie Savage, and Dave and Bev Francis. The family would like to thank Family Hospice for the excellent care that Bruce received, and to Dr. Todd Vonderheide for his many years of diligent care of Bruce. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Hal Santos officiating. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019