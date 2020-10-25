1/1
Bruce Chandler
1953 - 2020
Bruce Chandler
August 1, 1953 - October 17, 2020
RedBud, Illinois - Bruce Wayne Chandler, 67 of Red Bud, IL
It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Wayne Chandler announces his passing after a three year struggle with cancer, on October 17, 2020, at age 67 years.
He was born in St. Louis, MO to Owen and Joan Chandler on August 1, 1953. He was raised in Cahokia,IL, attended Cahokia High School graduating in May of 1971. Through mutual friends and school he met the girl he was going to marry, the love of his life, Mary Lou Elliott. They married on July 24, 1971 and had 49 years of marriage together.
Bruce is survived by his wife Mary, their daughters; Dawn (Sunny McGinnis) Smith of Belleville, IL and Barbie (Steve) Wortham of Highland, IL; granddaughters: Breanna (Tayt Rohrer) Chandler, Paige (Chase Riddle) Stearns ,Megan Smith, and Madison Smith; brothers: Dennis (Janice) Chandler of Rhode Island and Michael Chandler of Waterloo,IL; sister-in-law's: Joanne Shipman of Waterloo, IL and Gloria (Mark) Kessler of Columbia, IL; brother-in-law: John (Terry) Elliott of St. Peters, MO; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Joan Chandler; father and mother-in-law John and Theresa Elliott.
Bruce worked for the last 30 years at Veolia Environmental (TWI) in Sauget, IL. He made many friends there as he did anywhere he went. Any chance he would get, he would play golf with work buddies.
For many years he enjoyed fishing and his annual fishing trips to Table Rock Lake, MO. He helped with coaching his girls' softball team, mowing and keeping the ball diamonds in good shape. Bruce taught himself to play the guitar and dabbled around with that. When he was younger and fit he played basketball, bowled and also did martial arts (Taekwondo).
Most of all he worked hard and was a loving husband and father. He adored his girls and now his four granddaughters. Watching them grow, laughing and turning into beautiful young women has made him very happy and proud. Bruce showed and told his family that he loved them often. They felt that love through his actions. He touched so many lives with his kindness, humor and loving ways. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. South Orange Team, 305 S. Illinois St. Belleville,IL 62220.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home/ In following Bruce's wishes he was to be cremated.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
OCT
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
