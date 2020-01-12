|
|
Bruce Faulk Bruce B. Faulk, age 87, of Webster Groves, MO, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on October 9, 1932 in Lumberton, NC, died on January 10, 2020 at Mason Manor, Creve Coeur, MO. Bruce was a Korean War Air Force veteran. He worked for Ford Motor Co. St. Louis, MO for 33 years, retiring as a Zone Manager. He was a very active member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights and was a loving husband, father, grandpa and papa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carley and Anna, nee Herring, Faulk; sisters, Eloise McClean and Nell Redmond; brothers, Charles Faulk and Bernie Faulk; daughter-in-law Jeanna Faulk and brother-in-law Bill McConkey. Bruce is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dana, nee McConkey Faulk; his children, Brett Faulk of O' Fallon, IL and daughter April Wilhelm (Tom Jr.) of Webster Groves, MO; grandchildren, Cale Faulk, Evan Faulk, Grant Wilhelm, Reece Wilhelm, Carson Wilhelm and Laine Wilhelm; sister, Libby Stone of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Lola Sawley (Jim) of Saginaw MI, Evelyn Faulk of Columbia, SC, and Doris Faulk of Lumberton, NC. Bruce is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL Service: Funeral Service will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Christ Church with Pastor Jim Oppedal officiating. Interment will follow Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020