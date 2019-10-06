|
|
Bruce Knapp Bruce E. Knapp, 64, passed away, Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at his home in Millstadt, Illinois. Bruce was born Sunday, February 20, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to Wayne and Dorothy (Poniske) Knapp. He graduated from Althoff Catholic Highschool in 1973 and Southwestern Illinois College in 1975. On June 19, 1976 he married the love of his life, Jayne Becherer in Belleville, Illinois. Bruce was employed as a Medical Laboratory Technician and received many accolades throughout his career. His knowledge and skill led him to become an exceptional clinical instructor, in the field. He loved teaching. He also was an accomplished outdoorsman. He spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a member of numerous hunting and nature conservation clubs. He also enjoyed music, writing, but above all, spending time with his family. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Norman and Dorothy Becherer. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jayne; three children: Neal Knapp and wife Jennifer, Kathryn Norsigian and husband Nathan, and Joni Knapp and partner Colin Calvanese; six grandchildren: Lance Corporal Trisitan Knapp, Riley Knapp, Jacob Knapp, Dax Norsigian, Levi Norsigian, and Tenley Norsigian; His Parents Wayne and Dorothy (Poniske) Knapp; His three brothers: Wayne (Chris) Knapp, Greg (Monica) Knapp, and Jeff (Melinda) Knapp; His two sisters Diane Eichorn, and Jane (Ed) Basta; His brother-in-law Ronald (Sandy) Becher; his two sister-in-laws Nancy (Michael) Billhartz, and Barbara (Greg) Kimutis; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Also, his loving dog Jack, who refused to leave his side. Those wishing to sign Bruce's guestbook may do so at www.kurrusfh.com Memorial: A memorial luncheon and celebration of his life will be held from 12pm-4pm, Sunday, October 13th at Catholic War Veterans Post 370 in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019