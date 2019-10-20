|
Bruce Nowak Bruce Edgar Nowak, 84 of Millstadt, IL, born November 10, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Nowak and Creola Joyce, a sister Dolores Lamprich, and his handsome, fun-loving twin brother, Byron Nowak. Surviving is his loving wife of 16 years, Donna (Zink) Nowak whom he married on February 1, 2003, his beautiful children: Karen Nowak of Tecumseh, Missouri, Janet (David) Leggitt of Edwardsville, Illinois and Bruce "Rick" Nowak of Belleville, Illinois. His grandchildren, Nicole (Tony) Barcinas, Isabel and Eric Leggitt and great-granddaughter Cora Ann Barcinas. His sisters-in-law: Stephanie Nowak of O'Fallon, IL, Kay Sabo of Dallas, TX, Joyce (Warren) Crader of Millstadt, IL, Cathy (Robert) Schmeirbach also of Millstadt, IL, and his brother-in-law Bill Zink of Belleville. Bruce is also survived by many nieces, nephews, beloved friends and his little best buddy, his black and white Shi Tzu Gatsby, (The Great Gatsby). Bruce was a gentle man with a humorous personality. He loved to sing and dance and make people laugh. Bruce did lots of entertaining with his twin brother, Byron and his son Bruce "Rick" Nowak. Bruce loved to work and keep busy. During his working years, he held many positions and retired as a manager for Chrysler in Kokomo, IN, it was then that he moved to Millstadt to be with his family. Bruce was a life member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the First United Presbyterian Church on Royal Heights Road and St. James Catholic Church of Millstadt, IL. He was a member of the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221. He served as a volunteer for the Millstadt Fire Department. He loved and respected the men at the fire department and Millstadt Police Department. Bruce served his country for two years in the Army and was also a Boy Scout leader. Bruce was a loyal and devoted Mayor of Millstadt from 2005-2009 when he gave outstanding service to the Village of Millstadt. He worked at many community functions as emcee, notably the Millstadt Homecoming. He drove the bus for the Millstadt Senior Center for many years and was beloved by the elderly. He also drove the Memorial Hospital shuttle bus for a period of time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois in Belleville or to The First United Presbyterian Church on Royal Heights Road in Belleville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: Family and friends may call from 9:00am to11:00am on Thursday October 24, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road Belleville, IL. Memorial service will follow at 11:15am with Pastor Rob Dyer officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Bruce was cremated. Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019