Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
Bruce Nowlin


1952 - 2019
Bruce Nowlin Obituary
Bruce Nowlin Bruce Nowlin, 67, of Troy, IL, born August 14, 1952 in Vandalia, IL passed away August 28, 2019 in Freeburg, IL. Bruce was a member of Metro Church. He retired from Truck Centers of Troy after 40 years. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motor Cycle. Bruce also enjoyed handy work and was able to fix anything, if he needed he would watch youtube videos and complete his project. He enjoyed his special furry friends, Max and Gizmo. Most of all Bruce loved his family and the times they spent together. He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Doris (Boaz) Nowlin; his step-mother, LaVada (Lurkins) Nowlin. Surviving are his wife Judy (Corvallis) Nowlin whom he married October 18, 1985 at Friedens UCC, Troy, IL; Children, Shelly (Chad) Vonburg of Greenville, IL, Ron Burton of Cuba, MO, Ryan (Andrea Reynolds) Burton of Freeburg, IL and Tina (Trent) Abernathy of Staunton, IL; grandchildren, Cora Ann Burton, Jarett, Cody and Deseray Vonburg, Chase Wilson, Jerin and Braden Burton; Great-grandson, Desmond Swarts; sisters, Cindy Nowlin of Greenville and Laura (Kirby) Knackstedt of Alhambra, IL; niece, Lindsay Reavis; uncle, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 10 to 11 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL Service: ervices will be held 11 am Saturday at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Fred Francis officiating. Interment will be private. Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
