Bryan Joseph Cappelletti Bryan Cappelletti, 50, of Red Bluff, California died of colon cancer at Winsor Creek Care and Rehabilitation in Chico, California on September 12, 2019. Bryan was born on February 25, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas. He was a 1987 graduate of Belleville Township High School East in Belleville, Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, in Edwardsville, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1992. He had been employed as a computer programmer and was an avid pursuer of knowledge in computer engineering. Bryan applied for and was granted a patent for a global positioning system, which he later sold. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Dolores (nee Shumaker) and Forrest Gore, and his paternal grandparents: Josephine (nee Ruggeri) and Frank Cappelletti. Bryan is the beloved son of Janice (nee Gore) and Frank A. Cappelletti of O'Fallon, Illinois. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Dr. Dorrie (Dr. Trevor) Tredway of O'Fallon, Illinois; a nephew, Jack; a niece, Allie; an aunt, Beverly (nee Gore) Stott of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; an uncle, Kenneth (Jennifer) Gore of Mexico, Missouri and many cousins. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to the Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org. Services: A private memorial service was held at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019