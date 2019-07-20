Bryce Boyd Bryce Kalob Boyd, 25 of Bethalto, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in St Louis Missouri. Bryce was born on May 22, 1994 in Glendale, Arizona. the son of Bret Boyd (LaDonna)of Collinsville Illinois, and Kimberly Brokaw (Brian) of Bethalto Illinois. In his early years Bryce attended Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville Illinois. He played ball, soccer, raced dirt bikes, and played football. After attending high school in Collinsville and Bethalto Illinois, he joined the US Marine Corp in 2012. Serving as a Corporal in the Special Purpose Marine Air/Ground Task Force Africa and Europe. He was honorably discharged in 2016 after serving his term. Bryce loved being by the ocean, writing music, playing guitar, getting kisses from his dogs, Kylo and Kìli, and was an avid St Louis Blues hockey fan. He had a brilliant mind and a huge heart going out of his way to help any friend. Bryce's true purpose in life was to make people laugh and smile, regardless if it was in the middle of a Marine Corp training exercise or through his social media memes posts. He was also excited about becoming a father with his girlfriend, Cat Crawford. Those that knew Bryce will remember him as the animal loving, Star Wars fanatic, World Of Warcraft gamer-nerd, handsome young man with an amazing beautiful smile in spite of his mental health struggles. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; Johnny Lee Boyd of Corsicana, Texas; grandmother, Lin Kalinowski of Sun City Arizona; and maternal grandfather, Leroy Marsh of Wood River, Illinois. He leaves behind sister; Brenna Boyd; brother, Bret Boyd, Jr.; bonus sisters, Samantha (Ryan) Pritchard, Katie (Aaron) Lyles, Loren (Dylan) Daughty; grandmother Patricia Marsh, loving aunts, uncles, many cousins and three nieces Ava and Nora Pritchard and Camryn Lyles. Bryce would love memorial donations made to California Wolf Center at www.californiawolfcenter.org, Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery at monetwork.org, or CAC- Fairmont City Christian Activity Center, Fairmont City, Illinois. Service: All services will be held at First Baptist Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation is Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. and the funeral is on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10:00 am.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019