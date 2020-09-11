Bryce Coleman Bryce Wayne Coleman, 1, of Belleville, IL., born on September 23, 2018 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Millstadt, IL. Surviving are his mother and stepfather Mercedes (Christopher G. Rainey) Epps; his father, Joseph Coleman of Cahokia, IL; siblings, Raven Rainey of Belleville, IL, and Brooklyn Coleman of Cahokia, IL. Maternal grandparents Edward & Shelia Mecalo of Cahokia, IL.; paternal grandparents, Dave and Linda Coleman of Cahokia, IL; grandfather, Ricky Panchot of Cahokia, IL; grandparents, Michael and Patricia McDonald of Millstadt, IL. Bryce has many aunts and uncle. Services: Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, 3701 Falling Springs Rd. Cahokia, IL. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Huftin officiating. Private cremation to follow.