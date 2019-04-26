Byron "Jake" Lowery Byron Leon "Jake" Lowery, age 75 of Troy, Illinois formerly of Salem passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. Jake was born on December 14, 1943 in Salem, the son of Ralph C. and Mildred M. (Aultman) Lowery. He married Linda S. Hanson on May 31, 1969 in Centralia and she survives in Troy. In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by two sons, Jason Lowery and wife Karin of St. Louis, Paul Lowery and wife Monica of New Baden; one daughter, Jillian Lowery and Jacob Ashbolt of New Orelans; brother, Charles Lowery and wife Annette of Moore, OK; sister, Kay Bunton and husband Don of Salem; sisters-in-law, Eleonore Lowery, Shelby Lowery, MaryAnn Stewart, Sandy Calvelage and husband Ralph; brother-in-law, Bud Hanson and Lori Ratliffe; three grandchildren, Lilly, Fayth and Paul Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and special care givers, Sarah and Yolanda. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert, James, Bill, Don, Lloyd and Bud Lowery and one sister, Darlene Starr. Jake was a Manager of Operating Practices with the Union Pacific Rail Road, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Troy and the Rail Roaders UP & MP St. Louis area. He served in the United States Air Force. He loved county music , driving his red car, his family and watching his grandson grow up and learn about the world. Memorials can be made to Unity Hospice of St. Louis or the Belleraisers Foundation to benefit Cystic Fibrosis (facebook.com/belleraisers). Funeral: Services for Byron Leon "Jake" Lowery will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home in Salem with Tim Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville where there will be Military Honors by the United States Air Force. ROGERS ATKINS FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary