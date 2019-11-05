|
|
C. Glennon Rau C. Glennon Rau, 77, passed away on October 31, 2019. Dearest Father of Michelle Mendes, Christopher Hoemeke (Elizabeth), Michael Rau (Nina); loving grandfather of Adrienne, Booker, Thomas, Amy, Charles, Daniel and Mikayla; devoted son of Cletus and Colette Rau (both deceased); dear brother of David Rau (Pam) and Jennifer Sanvi (Ed); cherished uncle of Nathan (Annette), Brady (Jennifer), Tara, great nephew and nieces. Friend to all. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Waterloo Rotary Tree of Lights Campaign. c/o Mark Altadonna, 1119 Maplewood Lane, Waterloo, IL 62298119. Service: Service will be held on November 8, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo IL. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am with service to follow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019