C. Michael York
C. Michael York C. Michael "Corky" York, 69, of Godfrey, IL passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in East St. Louis, IL on February 27, 1951. Mike graduated from Signal Hill Grade School, Belleville West High School, received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from SIUE and worked for Illinois American Water Company for 23 years. In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Willis and they raised their family in Godfrey, IL. Mike was a lifelong Cardinals fan, animal lover and car enthusiast. He enjoyed basketball, golfing with the "Golfing Guys" and cruising around in his dream car. Mike loved the beach, going out with his Friday night gang and listening to Night Life. Mike enjoyed all types of music and had the perfect play list for any occasion. His family, especially his grandkids, were the light of his life. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight S. and Ruth (Crick) York and a niece, Jane Regula. Mike is survived by his wife, of 46 years Gayle, his children, Jason M. (Sarah)York of Dallas, TX, Allison M. (Dan) Pierron of Melbourne, Fl. Mike is also survived by his sisters, Sharon (Fred) Regula of Millstadt, IL and Amy Campbell of Waterloo, IL his brother, Dwight (Sue) York of Ewa Beach, HI and niece, nephews and many dear friends. Mike also has four grandchildren, Harper and Calvin York and Charlie and Amy Pierron. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Five A's Animal Shelter, Alton, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Steven Helfrich officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Garden of Memory in Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
