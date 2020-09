HURST - Rev. C. Miller Hurst, 89, of Marine, IL, died Tuesday, September 08, 2020, at his home in Marine, IL. Private Services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store