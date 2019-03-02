Calvin Lyle Doore Calvin Doore 78, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 23, 1940 in Dover-Foxcroft, ME, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Calvin was a retired MSgt. for the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Cardinal Creek Golf Club at SAFB. Calvin enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Phyllis, nee Judkins, Doore. He is survived by his wife, Angelika, nee Maerker, Doore whom he married in Frankfurt, Germany on July 17, 1963; two children, Christine-Maria (Craig) Taylor of Rigby, ID and Gregory P. (Mary) Doore of Ruma, IL; seven grandchildren, Jason, Ryan and Meaghan Doore, Austin White and Chantelle, Cash and Cody Taylor; four brothers and sisters, Lorraine (Ed) Harris, Michael (Judy) Doore, Suzanne (Bub) Fairbrother, and James (Jackie) Doore; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl. West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Funeral service will be at 4 PM, with visitation to follow and end at 8 PM on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: Burial will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



