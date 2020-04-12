|
|
Calvin Fink Calvin B. Fink, 88, of Troy, IL, born January 13, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at his home in Troy, IL. Calvin retired as a Lineman from Ameren Missouri after 37 years of dedicated service. He loved the outdoors, designing, building and construction projects. Calvin was an avid reader of the bible and loved telling stories. He enjoyed writing letters to the Editor at the Belleville New Democrat. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Daisy (nee Bryant) Fink; brothers, Lamar and Jackson Fink; and his sisters, Betty Wilson, Dorothy Frieze and Nancy Mays. Surviving are his wife, Joan M. (nee Eiskant) Fink of Troy, IL; children, John (Michelle) Fink of Livingston, IL, Donna Goddard of Troy, IL, Diann Eilering of The Villages, FL and Nancy (Mike) Datillo of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Heather (Bobby) Fulkerson, Shanna Eilering, Chris (Nicole) Cunningham, Andy (Kelly) Datillo, Chad Eilering, Adam Fink, Nick (Chloe) Datillo and Joshua Fink; great-grandchildren, Jayda and Baylee, Layla and Brayden Fulkerson, Keaton Wooliver, Sophie Fink, Madilyn and Abigail Harshany; brother, Dave (Ruth Ann) Fink of AL and his sister, Phyllis (Bob) Ramsey of FL Memorials may be made to The Gospel Hour at thegospelhour.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Private graveside services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020