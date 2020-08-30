Calvin Short Calvin Gene Short, 63, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Calvin was born April 29, 1957 in Belleville, IL. He worked maintenance for Woods Bakery in O'Fallon, IL. Calvin was a member of O'Fallon Masonic Lodge #576 A.F.&A.M. He is a past member of the Black Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Joanne E. (nee Bomarito) Short and brother, Brian Short. Calvin is survived by his 3 sisters, Jackie Leader (special friend Mark Maxwell) of Marissa, IL, Glenda (Michael) Toth of O'Fallon, IL, and Sue (Michael) Moyer of Iowa Park, TX; 1 niece and 5 nephews, Amanda (Michael) Dedmon of Marissa, IL, Lee (Jenna) Woods of Apollo Beach, FL; Nicholas (Kristina) Toth of Belleville, IL, Michael (Jessie) Toth Jr. of O'Fallon, IL, Nathaniel (Vanessa) Moyer of Fort Worth, TX, and Kyle (Anna Dougherty) Moyer of Iowa Park, TX; 2 uncles, Frank (Gwen) Bomarito Jr. of Mackinaw, IL and Roy (Robin) Bomarito of Littleton, CO; 2 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews, Taylor Dedmon, Tori Dedmon, McKenzie Moyer, Nathan Clark, Kaleb Woods, Hayden Toth, Jaxon Toth, and Mason Watson; 1 great-great-niece and 1 great-great-nephew; and many cousins. Special thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Home Hospice of Southern Illinois, and a very special thank you to the Masons of Illinois. Memorials may be made to the O'Fallon Masonic Lodge #576 A.F.&A.M., 122 W. State St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Services: Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Masonic Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the funeral home.