Calvin L. Crossno
May 30, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Greenville, Illinois - Calvin L. Crossno, age 88, of Greenville, Ill., formerly of O'Fallon, born May 30, 1932 in Union Township, Ark., passed away on Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Ill.
Originally from Collinsville, Calvin enlisted in the Navy at age 19, and served 4 years aboard the USS President Jackson, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the China Service Medal. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic at Barney's Brake Service in Granite City. He and his wife, Betty, lived in O'Fallon for 48 years before moving to Greenville. They are long-time members of CrossView Church, where he served as a deacon for over 25 years. Calvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a kind and gentle man, who was strong in his faith and loved by anyone who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and always had a story to tell. He cherished his family and loved his church family.
He was preceded in death by his father Zollie H. Crossno; mother Margie, nee Johnson, Crossno; his four brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are his wife Betty, nee Lewis, whom he married March 8, 1958 in Collinsville; daughters Diane (Bill) Bates of O'Fallon; Susan (Cy) Cypert of Greenville; grandchildren Shain Bates, Heath (Bonnie) Bates, Callie (Mike) Williams; great-grandchildren Emma, Allie, Savannah, Harper; and his sister Evie Hanson. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Teresa Baccus, who was more like a daughter; and his nephew Jerry (Jackie) Graham, who was like the son he never had, and many other treasured family members.
Memorial donations are suggested to CrossView Church. Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com
.
Friends and family are encouraged to visit from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at CrossView Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Ill. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be expected to be followed. Please keep your visit short to allow for others to have the opportunity to greet the family.
Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at CrossView Church, with Rev. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill.