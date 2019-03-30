Candace "Candy" Hipkins Candace Hipkins, 66 of Leesburg, FL passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Candy was born on February 12, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL; the daughter of the late Vincent and Ruth (Rawlings) Bischof. Candy was in sales at Sysco Foods and of catholic faith. She enjoyed her days spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Candy is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Larry Hipkins, whom she married on January 10, 1986; her children, Sean Bain (Vanessa Jones) of Troy, IL, Shea (Katie) Bain of Georgetown, KY, Ben Hipkins (Tina Winkler) of Metamora, IL, Nick Hipkins (Christine Rice) of Belleville, IL, Kathy Smith of Breese, IL, Ian (Erinn) Hipkins of Beckemeyer, IL; sisters, Pamela (Dave) Cook, Camille (Pat) Scholz, Kim Bowman; brother, Brad Bischof; 11 grandchildren. Service: In celebration of Candy's life a memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Compassionate Care Hospice, 214 Washington Street, Suite C, Minneola, FL 34715.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019