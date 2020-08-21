Candice Byrd Our loving and beautiful daughter, Candice Faye Byrd, 38, of Columbia, Illinois, born December 23, 1981, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Candice loved to play bingo at the American Legion hall in Columbia, Illinois. She also enjoyed playing Keno at the area casinos and enjoyed trips to Tunica and Iowa. She never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. She could light up a room with her smile and adoring personality. She loved animals, especially dogs and her sister's dog, Cassidy. During the summer month's she enjoyed swimming and playing quilt bingo at church picnics. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and niece, who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Peter and Thelma Knisch and her paternal grandfather, Gerold "Jerry" Byrd. Surviving are her loving parents, Garry and Marsha, nee Knisch, Byrd, of Columbia, Illinois, her paternal grandmother, Charlene Byrd; her sister, Crystal (Jeff) Wyrick, of Waterloo, Illinois; her uncles, Tim (Bonnie) Knisch and Michael Knisch; a niece, Sadie and nephew, Zachary; her best friend, Angie Duke, of Columbia, Illinois; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and faithful dog, Cassidy. Candice will continue to touch the lives of others and help people, through her family's decision to become an organ and tissue donor. God's Garden of Eden God looked around his garden, And found an empty space. He looked down upon this earth, And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be a beautiful place. He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering,. He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids, and whispered, "peace be thine." It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Memorials are appreciated to the family. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: Friends and family may call from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private services will be held with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.