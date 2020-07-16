Carl Andres Carl W. Andres, Sr., age 85, of Ekron, KY, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. Carl was born January 5, 1935 in Belleville, IL to the late Edwin and Marcella Andres. His brother, Monty Andres also preceded him in death. Carl was a member of the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Korean War. He was the owner of Carlen Enterprises in Harrisburg, IL an Independent Insurance Agency. He was a former member of the Lions Club and was also a Mason. Carl was a longtime member of Westview Baptist Church in Swansea, IL and recently a member of New Brandenburg Baptist Church in Brandenburg, KY. He was a loving father, G-PA, and GG-PA. He is survived by his son, Carl W. (Tracy) Andres, Jr of Ekron, KY; step-son, Jim (Tammy) Chapman of Paducah, KY; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy may be made in lieu of flowers to the Westview Baptist Church Building Fund, 2500 Sullivan Drive, Swansea, IL 62226. Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com
. Service: Due to Illinois Covid-19 regulations, a Celebration of Life has been delayed until Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Westview Baptist Church in Swansea, IL. The service will also be streamed live at westviewbaptist.net
.