Carl Vernell Bales Carl Bales, 84, of Belleville, IL., born February 17, 1935 in Baker City, OR., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Carl married Ruth Isler on September 18, 1958 at St. Paul United Church, Belleville, IL. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his nine years of military service, he continued to work for the Air Force in civil service until he retired in 1988. He was a past member of American Legion Post 58 in Belleville, IL. In 2007, he founded American Legion Post 2007 in Swansea, IL. where he served as Commander for many years. He was a member of Fourty and Eight. He enjoyed spending time calling bingo for the American Legion. Carl enjoyed reading, square dancing, camping and traveling. He was known for being a jokester and making people around him laugh; a trait that he passed onto his son Craig. Mostly, Carl loved spending time with his family. He was preceded by his parents Vernell Bales and Gertrude Bales (nee Mills). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Bales; son, Craig (Janice) Bales; grandchildren, Lyle, Brent (Katie), Crystal (Tim), Jessica, and Justin (Kim); 7 great grandchildren; brother, Don (Irene) Bales; sister, Gloria "Sherri" Jamison and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, 10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, IL 62959. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Interment will immediately follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



