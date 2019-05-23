|
Carl Braun Carl Guy Braun, 78, of Red Bud, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 10, 1941, he was a life long resident and 30-year businessman (Construction) in Red Bud. Active in local organizations, Carl was a Chartered member of the Muskets Athletic Club, Lions Club and Red Bud (VFW) Drum and Bugle Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence, nee Gregson, and sister Jeanette (Braun) Hentis. Surviving to cherish his memory are his three children Jeff (Michelle) Braun, Columbia, Illinois, Karin (Tracy) Lawless, Evergreen, Colorado, and Greg (Amie) Braun, Charleston, Illinois; Six grandchildren Brittany (John) Heineken, Zachary Braun, Sidney & Peyton Lawless, Alexander "A.J." Thomas, Jaksen Braun and one great grandchild (August 2019). Also surviving is his sister Gladys (Braun) Dinan of St. Louis. Service: In honor of his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Carl will be cremated, and life remembered and celebrated with family at Kentucky Lake.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 23, 2019