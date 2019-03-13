|
CARL BRUMIT- Carl Brumit, Sr., 87, of Waterloo, IL, died March 10, 2019, in Waterloo, IL.Memorial Visitation will be held at 11 AM until time of Mass Saturday, March 16, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 1 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL. Celebration of Life wil be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mystic Oak in Waterloo, IL. Arr. are under the care of Quernheim Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
