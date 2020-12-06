Carl Cerneka

December 1, 2020

Buford, Georgia - Carl Alois Cerneka passed away at home in Buford, Georgia on December 1, 2020 at the age of 77.

Carl was born on April 11, 1943 in Belleville, Illinois to parents Charles and Dorothy Cerneka. He was a graduate of Belleville Township High School (class of '60), and attended the University of Illinois. He had a degree in Industrial Engineering. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Cerneka and they spent 55 wonderful years together; Charlotte passed away in 2018.

Carl and Charlotte considered their three sons, Jeff, Mark, and Chris Cerneka, their greatest accomplishments. In 1983, Carl received an excellent job opportunity and the family moved to California where they remained until 2006. Carl and Charlotte made their final move to Buford, Georgia to be close to their grandchildren who were truly their pride and joy.

Carl is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Christopher Cerneka; daughters-In-Law, Pam Cerneka and Ruth Cerneka; grandchildren, Jacob, Carly, Sydney, William, Daphne and Walden; sister and brother-in-law, Marla and Michael Price, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Geree and Jim Hansen; nieces and nephews, Curtis and Teresa Price, Keith and Christina Price, Gregory and Cassandra Price, Steven and Renee Price, Jonathan Reeves, Brian and Kelly Keller, Jimmy Keller; great nieces and nephews, Sarah and Doug Putkowski, Rachel Keller, Jessie Keller, Clayton Keller and Jake Keller; and an abundance of friends who loved him dearly. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Cerneka and his son Mark Cerneka.

Carl will be remembered for his kindness, strength, sense of humor, and love of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be limited to immediate family members.





