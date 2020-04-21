Carl Griffin
GRIFFIN - Carl L. Griffin, 94 of Collinsville, IL, born January 24, 1926 in Charleston, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the fall for family and friends. Funeral service will be at 12 noon following the visitation. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
