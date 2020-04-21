GRIFFIN - Carl L. Griffin, 94 of Collinsville, IL, born January 24, 1926 in Charleston, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the fall for family and friends. Funeral service will be at 12 noon following the visitation. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.