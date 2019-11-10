|
Carl Hall Carl "Bud" Ray Hall, Jr., age 67 of Troy, IL, born April 14, 1952 in Fulton, KY, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Bud was a 1970 East St. Louis Senior High School graduate. He was quite the athlete playing football, basketball and baseball. In his younger years, he was a pitcher for the Lansdowne Khoury League in East St. Louis. In 1971 he started working for Alton & Southern Railroad in East St. Louis, IL as a switchman and retired after 25 years of service. Bud was a member of the bowling 700 Club at the former Montclaire Bowl in Edwardsville, IL. He loved his Kindle and enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing, watching cooking shows, the History Channel, Discovery Channel, and attending auto racing, especially the Brickyard 400. His favorite golfer was Tiger Woods. Bud was a music lover. Some of his favorite music groups were the Eagles, Steely Dan, Journey, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bob Seger and used to love to go to the Mississippi River Festival. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Ray Hall, Sr. and Florence (nee Lucroy) Hall; a sister, Glenda Rae Smith; and a sister-in-law, Colleen Dill Trione. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (nee Trione) Hall, whom he married March 11, 1972; brothers-in-law: John "Jack" Trione of Troy, IL, Thomas (Susan) Trione of Maryville, IL and Charles Trione of Caseyville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved to spend time with. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, , Partners for Pets or and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 10am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Walther officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019