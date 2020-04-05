|
Carl Jones Carl Lloyd Jones, 91, of Belleville, IL, born September 12, 1928 in Coulterville, IL to the late R. Paul Jones and Bessie (Fultz) Jones passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Carl is a Marine veteran having served at Camp Pendleton, CA during the Korean War. After completing Boot Camp twice at Paris Island in 1946 and again 1951, he was immediately promoted to Captain. A graduate of SIU Carbondale, Carl taught business and marketing classes at Washington University while he was employed at Stix, Baer and Fuller. He was the owner of both Cousin Carl's in Belleville and Lloyds in Carbondale. For the past thirty plus years, Carl worked with Strano Real Estate as both an agent and instructor. He was an active member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights and a life-long Cardinal Baseball fan. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy (Bob) McCormack; a brother-in-law, Richard (Betty) Fox; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Dean) Smith. Surviving are his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 70 years, Lois, (Fox) Jones, whom he married on October 7, 1950; his children, Karen (Chris) Sargent of Madison, AL, and Evan Jones of Belleville, IL; two grandchildren, Erin (Taylor) Lusk and Taylor (Kay) Sargent; one great-granddaughter, the absolute apple of his eye, Holland Lusk; a cousin, Roger Jones; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Carl was passionate about supporting Philippine students. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Philippine Mission, mailed to 809 Old Dominion Ct., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020