Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

MAHAN - Carl Lee Mahan, 67, of Marissa, IL; born on August 10, 1952 in Red Bud, IL; passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Cremation will be held. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements handled by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store