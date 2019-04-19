Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Maxwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Maxwell Obituary
Carl Maxwell Carl J. Maxwell, 83, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 7, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his family. Carl was part of the 1 st graduating class from Assumption High School in East St. Louis, IL in 1953. He was a United States Army Veteran and owned the Orchards Barber Shop where he worked as a Barber since 1962 until his retirement in 2016 at the age of 81. Prior to becoming a Barber, he worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad. Carl's hobbies including fishing, and his beloved garden from which many have enjoyed his tomatoes. He was also a 3 rd Degree Knight of Columbus Council #9266 in Troy, IL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Lucille Mae, nee Peck, Maxwell, who passed away in 2000; his parents, Raymond and Edna, nee Montine, Maxwell; and his siblings, Raymond (Helen) Maxwell, Mary Blue and Maxine Poell. Carl is survived by his daughter, Carla (Jeff) Stone of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren, Maxwell Stone and Madison Stone, both of St. Louis, MO; his brother, Al (Faye) Maxwell of O'Fallon, IL; and his brother-in-law, Joe Poell of Belleville, IL. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to "Queen of Peace Church" - Karen M. Paulson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now