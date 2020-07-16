Carl Poser Carl Thomas Poser, 72, a resident of Cornelia, GA and formerly of Belleville, IL found his eternal peace on March 14, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer and surrounded by his loving family. Carl loved fishing with his buddies, racing his modified racecar, watching cooking shows and trying new recipes with his sidekick and loving daughter, Becky. He was a perfectionist which was evident in his work on his 2 Corvettes which he restored with his grandson, Zac. His fierce loyalty to his family and ability to converse and tell a good story will be greatly missed. He was a former owner of Second Time Around in Swansea, IL and A Country Way Design in Murrayville, GA. He could be found sharing stories with customers and playing checkers with the kids. He joins in heaven his parents, Arthur and Albena (Dori) Poser and his beloved daughter, Tracy Cox. Carl is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Carla (Jasper) Poser, his daughter who was his pride and joy, Rebecca (Joe) Oryl, treasured grandkids, Ashley Cox, Zac Cox, Danica Hemmer. Great grandkids Trenten Cox, Thomas Cox and Zeke Barton. Step grandkids Makala, Joey, Jake and Jaydon Oryl. Loved and missed by his four legged constant companions, Mindy and Bailey. Many close family and friends. Services: A private cremation and scattering of his ashes was held with immediate family. A celebration of his life will be held at his favorite place, Lake of Egypt, in Marion, IL at the Egyptian Hills Resort from 12 noon to 4pm on August 2nd. We hope all his family and friends, if unable to attend, will take time to fondly remember their favorite Carl story.



