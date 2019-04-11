Resources More Obituaries for Carl Rutz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Rutz

Obituary Flowers Carl "Carly" L. Rutz Carl L. "Carly" Rutz, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, April 09, 2019, at his residence in Highland, IL. He was born on April 19, 1935, in Highland, IL, the son of Lawrence and Alice (nee Frisse) Rutz. On September 24, 1960, he married Shirley E. Hediger at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL. She survives in Highland. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knight of Columbus #1580;Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly; Former member of Truck and Machinists #525 . Carl grew up east of Grantfork, IL and attended Fairview County School. He served with the U.S. Army July 5, 1955 to July 3, 1957. He worked for Cassens Transport Co. in Hamel, IL before going and after his duties in the service. In 1961, Carl and his dad, Lawrence, opened Freeway Implement. A few years later Carl and his Brother, Donald, took over the business and operated it until 1988. He worked for 4-5-6 Co. (4 years) and R & T Ammonia (8-10 Years) in Highland, IL. He was always a mechanic, could fix almost anything. He retired in 1994 from R & T Ammonia, to do what he wanted to do.Carl was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus #1580. He enjoyed helping his children when ever they needed help and attending their sporting events. He helped his son at Rutz's Auction for many years, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed making things out of wood and tinkering in his shop, mowing the lawn, and tending to his garden and flowers and most anything outside. Carl loved to travel, saw all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and Jamaica. Survivors includes his wife Shirley E. Rutz, nee Hediger, Highland, IL; one son, David P. (Cathleen) Rutz, Highland, IL; one daughter, Karen S. (Brian) Gnaedinger, Highland, IL; Grandchildren; Trent R. Gnaedinger, Highland, IL, Jenna M. Gnaedinger, Highland, IL, Caleb S. Rutz, Highland, IL, Parker D. Rutz, Highland, IL, and Brennan K. Rutz, Highland, IL. Brothers Donald J. (Lucille "Cookie") Rutz, Highland, IL and Ronald J. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL; Brother-in-law Homer H. (Sharon) Rusterberg, Highland, IL and Elmer L. Hediger, Edwardsville, IL; Sister-in-law - Mary A. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL and Betty M. Dresch, Highland, IL. Many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents Lawrence Carl Rutz and Alice Ella Rutz, nee Frisse. Father-In-law Edmund Henry Hediger, Sr.; Mother-in-law Hilda Ella Emilia Hediger, nee Springer; Sister Nancy A. Rusterberg; Brother Kenneth F. Rutz; Sister-in-law Yvonne M. "Bonnie" Rutz; Brother In-law John Dresch and Edmund Hediger; Sister-in-law Beverly Hediger, Loretta Henschen, Brother In-law Marvin Henschen Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Triad Special Olymics; To the Family (for a memorial to be designated at a later date). Visitation: will be held from 4-8PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL in Highland, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.