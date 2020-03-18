|
C.W. "Bill" Swanson, Jr. Commander Carl William "Bill" Swanson, Jr., age 92, of Shiloh, born November 8, 1927 in Chicago, IL, passed away at home March 15, 2020. Bill grew up in Chicago and graduated from Senn High School. He enlisted in the Navy at a young age, delayed his marriage to Eleanor to complete his Naval training, and eventually earned his commission through the Navy. Bill was a true Patriot, serving nearly 30 years in the US Navy. A Naval pilot in World War II, Bill flew the P2V-7 and later served as Senior Naval Liaison, retiring in 1977 from Scott AFB. After retirement, Bill cleared some land in Shiloh, and planted a seed to open the Shiloh Pine Tree Farm, supplying many Christmas trees to area families over the years. Bill had many animals on the farm and was a good, kind, and generous neighbor. He was a hard worker, and was admired by his colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ingabord Swanson; and his beloved wife Eleanor, who passed away August 20, 2019. Surviving are his children Sandra (Hector Sanchez) Swanson of Shiloh, and Scott (Patricia) Swanson, of Shiloh; grandchildren Erik and Andrew Sanchez, Faye Swanson, Lea Veile, Danny, Brett, and Tyler Schubert; three great-grandsons; brothers Howard (Marilyn) Swanson, John (Joleen) Swanson, and Larry Swanson. Memorial donation are suggested to Humane Society of the United States. Post a condolence or share a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 2 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church O'Fallon CHAPEL. Enter at Seven Hills Entrance. Funeral: 3 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church CHAPEL. Burial will occur at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020