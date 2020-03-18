|
Carl Traiteur Carl A. Traiteur, 89, of Maryville, IL, died on March 14 th , 2020. Born in East St. Louis, IL on October 5. 1930. Carl worked for 42 years at Heimos-Produce in St. Louis, MO. He was a Korean War Veteran, Life Member and Past Commander of the V.F.W. Post #8677 in Fairview Heights, IL and also a life member of D.A.V. Post #24. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Traiteur Sr. and Lucille Traiteur (DeBourge); brothers, Gale "Moe" Traiteur and Jess B. Jr. Traiteur; sister-in-law, Carolyn; daughter-in-law, Judy. He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon and Dave Gillie of Fenton, MO, Karen and Robb Mank of O'Fallon, IL and Katherine "Kathy" Traiteur and Ray Phelps of Maryville, IL; two sons, Gary Traiteur of High Ridge, MO & Gerald and Marilyn of Imperial, MO; seven grandchildren, David and Debra Gillie, Ryan and Katie Mank, Kerstin Howell, Becky Voss, Lisa Mattingly; three great-grandchildren, Nick and Katie Boss, Makala Mattingly; four stepchildren, Tod, Hank, Harold and Jim Slocum; brother, Jim Traiteur of Cahokia, IL; sister-in-laws, Barbara Traiteur and Theresa Traiteur; and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association and VITAS Hospice. Additional condolences may be left at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: Services and interment for Carl will be privately held on Thursday at Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020