CARL ANDRES SR. Carl W. Andres Sr., 85, of Ekron, Ky., formerly of Swansea, IL, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church Building Fund. Services will be held at 1 p.m., July 18, 2020, at Westview Baptist Church, 2500 Sullivan Dr., Swansea, IL.



