Carl Wallace Carl M. Wallace, age 83, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born on February 2, 1937 in Tate County, Mississippi, died on Thursday April 9, 2020 at his home. Carl was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran and was honorably discharged. He later re-entered the Air Force, serving in various capacities as a Senior Master Sergeant until his military retirement after 27 years. He then worked for the St. Louis VA Hospital until his final retirement. He was an avid reader throughout his life. When his eyesight began to fail, he enjoyed audio books. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Thelma, nee Moore, Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Peggy K. Wallace, nee Kobeck; and his son, Edward A. "Tony" (Amy) Wallace of Clarendon Hills, IL; and 3 grandchildren, Quentin Wallace, Ainsley Wallace, and Morgan Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice of Southern Illinois. The Wallace family considers the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois "angels," who came to the family in their greatest time of need. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Private family visitation and service will be held at Kassly Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020