1/1
Carla DeMonbrene
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla DeMonbrene
May 30, 1952 - November 23, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Carla L. DeMonbrene, nee Habermehl, 68, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, May 30, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
Carla was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, where you could find her every Sunday, always wearing a hat. She loved attending New Life Club meetings and bible studies with the Women of Worth group and working with the Children's Ministry as a Vacation Bible School teacher and Good News Club helper. Carla was also a long-time member of the St. Henry's Ladies Club and volunteered at the parish Fish Frys. On Fridays, Carla enjoyed lending a hand at the TOCO Shop in Belleville. Volunteering was a passion of hers, which allowed her to use up some of her boundless energy and make wonderful lifelong friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. "God is good, all the time; all the time, God is good!"
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Martha nee Reeder, Habermehl.
Surviving are her husband, Dave DeMonbrene of Belleville, IL; children, Shannon (Mike) Perschbacher of Belleville, IL, and August (Rachel) Carter of Belleville, IL; a brother, David Habermehl of Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Eric Perschbacher, and Lucy Perschbacher.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's UMC - Children's Ministries.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Carla was a wonderful woman who was an important part of our Belleville West Branch Library. Her stories and upbeat personality will be missed. We always looked forward to
Carla and David's visits. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time.
Maggie Bacon
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved