Carla DeMonbrene
May 30, 1952 - November 23, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Carla L. DeMonbrene, nee Habermehl, 68, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, May 30, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
Carla was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, where you could find her every Sunday, always wearing a hat. She loved attending New Life Club meetings and bible studies with the Women of Worth group and working with the Children's Ministry as a Vacation Bible School teacher and Good News Club helper. Carla was also a long-time member of the St. Henry's Ladies Club and volunteered at the parish Fish Frys. On Fridays, Carla enjoyed lending a hand at the TOCO Shop in Belleville. Volunteering was a passion of hers, which allowed her to use up some of her boundless energy and make wonderful lifelong friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. "God is good, all the time; all the time, God is good!"
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Martha nee Reeder, Habermehl.
Surviving are her husband, Dave DeMonbrene of Belleville, IL; children, Shannon (Mike) Perschbacher of Belleville, IL, and August (Rachel) Carter of Belleville, IL; a brother, David Habermehl of Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Eric Perschbacher, and Lucy Perschbacher.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's UMC - Children's Ministries.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.