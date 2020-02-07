Home

Carla Samson Carla Elaine Ruffing Samson was born to Carl and Connie Ruffing on September 14, 1951. She was born again in Jesus in Holy Baptism later in 1951 and fell asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She married Don Samson in 1973 and from that union came three children: Joseph Carl (and Sonia Sharmin), Zachary James, and Emily Mae (and Christian Guachamin). Dr. Samson was a board-certified family practitioner who was also certified in preventive services and hospice/palliative care. She considered her years teaching at the Belleville family practice program her years of greatest personal growth and professional satisfaction. She participated in mission trips to use her eyes and hands and replenish her soul. She later opened her practice in Millstadt, Illinois, where she established physician-patient relationships and friendships that lasted a lifetime. A special thanks to her dream team, Mary Hollenkamp, Laura Remelius, Joan Spencer, Zach Samson, Emily Samson, and Don Samson, for their loving care and for quite literally saving her life on several occasions. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, Illinois, with a service beginning at 4 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
