Carlene Kempf Carlene M. Kempf nee Portell 95 of Millstadt, IL., born June 22, 1924, passed away on September 26, 2019 at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. Carlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL., she loved dancing, bowling, card playing, fishing and slot machines. The most special thing she loved was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Kempf Jr., her son David M. Kempf and parents Joseph & Clara Portell. 2 brothers Russell & Joseph Portell, and 1 sister Lucille Reichenbacher. Surviving are her children, Gary (Carol) Kempf of Millstadt, IL., Terry Kempf of Millstadt, IL., Joyce Neff (Danny Haskenhoff) of Columbia, IL. 2 sister-in-laws Wanda Portell of Valmeyer, IL. and Jeanette Barker of Dupo, IL. 7 grandchildren, Jeff (Carrie) Kempf, Tim Kempf, Michael Kempf, Ryan Kempf, Jason (Megan) Neff, Jarrett (Brittani) Neff and Jeremy (Jenny) Neff. 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorial may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Service: Visitation will be on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL., and on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019