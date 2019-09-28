Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Kempf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Kempf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Kempf Obituary
Carlene Kempf Carlene M. Kempf nee Portell 95 of Millstadt, IL., born June 22, 1924, passed away on September 26, 2019 at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. Carlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL., she loved dancing, bowling, card playing, fishing and slot machines. The most special thing she loved was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Kempf Jr., her son David M. Kempf and parents Joseph & Clara Portell. 2 brothers Russell & Joseph Portell, and 1 sister Lucille Reichenbacher. Surviving are her children, Gary (Carol) Kempf of Millstadt, IL., Terry Kempf of Millstadt, IL., Joyce Neff (Danny Haskenhoff) of Columbia, IL. 2 sister-in-laws Wanda Portell of Valmeyer, IL. and Jeanette Barker of Dupo, IL. 7 grandchildren, Jeff (Carrie) Kempf, Tim Kempf, Michael Kempf, Ryan Kempf, Jason (Megan) Neff, Jarrett (Brittani) Neff and Jeremy (Jenny) Neff. 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorial may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Service: Visitation will be on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL., and on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now