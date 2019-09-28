|
|
|
KEMPF- Carlene M. Kempf nee Portell 95, passed away on September 26, 2019. Visitation will be on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL., and on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019