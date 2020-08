Or Copy this URL to Share

FIGUEROA - Carlota Virginia Figueroa, 93, of Caseyville, IL, passed away August 23, 2020 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville. She was born Nov. 4, 1926 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Services are private with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory



