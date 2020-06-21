Carlotta Golightly Carlotta Golightly passed away in the early morning hours of June 16, 2020 at her home. She was 67 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents JW and Callie Miller and one brother Roger Miller. She is survived by her two brothers James Miller and Myron Miller and one sister Lisa Showmaker. As well as her longtime very best friend and honorary soul sister of 56 years Barbara Thomas of Granite City. Along with countless nieces and nephews, cousins and fur grandkids. Carla was born and raised and attended school in E. St. Louis, Il., and would later marry and move to Cahokia Illinois, and then found her final home in Kiowa, KS. Our mother was a great and genuine human being who enjoyed life and Marshall Dillon from Gunsmoke. A lover of hummingbirds and Angels...well you are an angel now with wings like those of a hummingbird to fly home and become whole again. You are loved and will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children Richard W. Golightly of Kiowa, KS and Brandy Golightly of Parkville, Mo. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The American Heart Association or your local pet rescue/ animal shelter.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.