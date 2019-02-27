Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlyle Tebbenhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlyle Tebbenhoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlyle Tebbenhoff Obituary
Carlyle Gene Tebbenhoff Carlyle Tebbenhoff, 79 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Garden Place in Columbia, IL. He was born July 29, 1939, in Belleville, IL. Carlyle was retired from the State of Illinois as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post 485 in Dupo, IL., past commander, Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F & A.M. in Columbia, IL., past master, Scottish Rite, Ainad Shriner and he was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ethel, nee Beckmann, Tebbenhoff, and his brother, Wilbert Tebbenhoff. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Tebbenhoff, nee Ogden, his two daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Belt and Jennifer (Mike) Brown; his five Grandchildren, Heather (Alex)Wellen, Alicia Winter, Jason Winter, Bailey Brown and Connor Brown, his niece, Denise Tebbenhoff-Wisdom, two great nieces, a great nephew, along with other relatives and friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Visitation: Will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL, Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Matt Friz, officiating. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Dupo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now