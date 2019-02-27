Carlyle Gene Tebbenhoff Carlyle Tebbenhoff, 79 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Garden Place in Columbia, IL. He was born July 29, 1939, in Belleville, IL. Carlyle was retired from the State of Illinois as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post 485 in Dupo, IL., past commander, Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F & A.M. in Columbia, IL., past master, Scottish Rite, Ainad Shriner and he was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ethel, nee Beckmann, Tebbenhoff, and his brother, Wilbert Tebbenhoff. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Tebbenhoff, nee Ogden, his two daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Belt and Jennifer (Mike) Brown; his five Grandchildren, Heather (Alex)Wellen, Alicia Winter, Jason Winter, Bailey Brown and Connor Brown, his niece, Denise Tebbenhoff-Wisdom, two great nieces, a great nephew, along with other relatives and friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Visitation: Will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL, Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Matt Friz, officiating. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Dupo, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary