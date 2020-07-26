WILDE- Carlyle Wilde, 72, of Columbia, IL, died July 24, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, IL Pastor Sheldon Culver officiating. Interment at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover, IL. Please note: We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.



