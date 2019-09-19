|
Carmen Grider Carmen L. Grider, forever 29, of Maryville, IL., born December 13, in Granite City IL., earned her heavenly reward Monday, September 9, 2019, in Maryville, IL., surrounded by her loving family. Carmen was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, who cherished the time she spent with her family. Along with spending time with her family, Carmen was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City IL. She loved the girls from her clubs that she remained close with since high school. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen nee Rogers Santagato; her son-in-law Wesley Stanfill, and 3 infant children Surviving is her loving husband Gerald Grider, her children, Julia Stanfill of Maryville, IL, Dominic (Shieva) Grider of Bahrain, grandchildren Damian Stanfill, Reagan Stanfill, Dominic Grider, Gabriel Grider and Sophia Grider. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com. Service: Memorial Service for Carmen will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Granite City IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019