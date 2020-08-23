Carol Ann (Casey) Leary Carol Ann (Casey) Leary, 81 of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 13th, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born April 30th, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. Carol always considered Houston, Texas her home but enjoyed traveling the world and living in many different locations as an Air Force wife. She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Francis and Katherine Estelle (Dougherty) Casey; husband, Major James C. Leary and daughter Joan Marie Leary. Carol is survived by her 4 siblings: Mary Kay (Vincent) Tortorice of Houston, TX, Thomas (Jan) Casey of Sugarland, TX; Patricia Casey, OP of Houston, TX and Frances Schiel of Houston, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are her 4 children: Pat (Sarah) Leary of Shiloh, IL; Mary Brown of O'Fallon, IL; Tom (Candace) Leary of New Port Richey, FL; and Estelle (Andrew) Meyer of Bethalto, IL. One of Carol's greatest joys was her 8 grandchildren: Ryan (Alycia) Brown, Christina Brown, Lindsey Leary, Josh Leary, Sean Leary, Tyler Spencer, Gannon Meyer and Grace Meyer; as well as her 4 great grandchildren: Autumn Brown, Milo Brown, Nikoa Brown and Kieran Brown. Carol had previously retired from her job as a Switchboard Operator at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, Illinois but had always considered raising her children to be her most important career. She was always active in scouting, attending sporting events and school functions. She enjoyed astrology, sewing, crocheting, square dancing, camping and gardening. Since her retirement she was very active in her Red Hat group, her home church group and FOSIL; as well as, spending time with her many dear friends. A private viewing for family will be held at Earthman Bellaire funeral home, 4225 Bissonnet in Bellaire, TX 77401, followed by burial at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made in honor of Carol to St. Agnes Academy https://www.st-agnes.org/
, Faithful of Southern Illinois (FOSIL) https://www.fosilonline.com/ or Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice) https://www.bjchospice.org/Evelyns-House.