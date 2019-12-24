Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Carol Artinger

Carol Artinger Obituary
Carol Artinger Carol Artinger, nee Fietsam, 87, of Swansea, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 21st, 2019. She was born June 18th, 1932 in Belleville, Illinois to Syl and Melba Fietsam. After 32 years Carol is joining the love of her life, her late husband, Ken Artinger. She is preceded by her granddaughter, Melissa Mathes and grandson, Adam Artinger. Carol is survived by children, Cynthia Easter (David) of Belleville, IL Christopher (Jodi) Artinger of Columbia, Illinois, Kurt Artinger of Belleville, Illinois and her grandchildren Ian, Tara, Taylor, Colin, Haylee and 3 great grandchildren. Carol loved life and had a wonderful sense of humor, she was a homemaker, business owner and loved jazz. Memorial Gathering will be Friday, December 27th, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made to . Service: Memorial Service will be Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
