Carol Beisiegel
August 19, 1959 - October 7, 2020
Smithton, Illinois - Carol Lynn Beisiegel, 61, of Swansea, IL, born August 19, 1959, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Luella, nee Fischer, Beisiegel; a sister, Frances Holder; a nephew, Edward Holder; and a brother-in-law, Benny Holder.
Surviving are four brothers and five sisters, Donald (Judy) Beisiegel, Mary (Walter) Endsley, Betty (Herbert) Knobeloch, Kathy Ervie, Walter (Paula) Beisiegel, Dolores (John) Mackin, Marcella (Larry) Clausen, Edward (Diane) Beisiegel, and Richard (Vickie) Beisiegel; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Family Hospice of Belleville, Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Private funeral services were held Saturday, October 10, 2020, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.