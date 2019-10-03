Home

Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 232-5473
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
View Map
Carol Calligan Obituary
Carol Calligan Carol Jean Calligan, 75, of Ames died on September 30, 2019, at The Waterford at Ames. Carol was born on July 17, 1944, in West Bend, Iowa to Lavern and Marie (Travis) Bennett. She attended Bernel Hair Styling College after high school and was a beautician for over 50 years. Carol was a proud mother to her sons, Bryan and Darin and grandmother to Brendan. She also loved spending time with her family at family fun week. Her sons Bryan of Missouri and Darin (Nancy) of Oklahoma; siblings, JoAnn (John) Greene, Sandra (Denny) Calligan, Patricia (Lowell) Hefflefinger, Larry (Rita) Bennett, Bob (Penny) Bennett, and Chuck (Karla) Bennett; and her grandson, Brendan Calligan, survive her. Service: Funeral services will be 2 pm on Saturday, October 5 at Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Saturday afternoon. Burial will be at Story Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.stevensmemorialchapel.com to view a complete obituary for Carol. Stevens Memorial Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
